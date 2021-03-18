Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,722 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.39% of Albertsons Companies worth $31,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lubert Adler Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,903,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,627,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 366,112 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $4,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACI. Barclays lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

