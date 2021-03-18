Alchemint Standards (SDS) Trading 80.8% Higher Over Last Week

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 63.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $156,883.26 and $299.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 80.8% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.61 or 0.00457960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00062098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00145240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00056064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00076261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.03 or 0.00624193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars.

