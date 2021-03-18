Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALDX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a market cap of $582.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

