Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 799,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,244,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $548.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,368,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

