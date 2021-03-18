Alec Barclay Sells 12,494 Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) insider Alec Barclay sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $23,238.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,420 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,015,869. The company has a market cap of $267.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.72. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTOO shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.