Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells $67,204.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.81. 11,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,613. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $1,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,244,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,013,000 after buying an additional 155,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,077,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

