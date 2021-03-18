Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 230.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $353,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $168.72 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

