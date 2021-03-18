Algorand Price Tops $1.26 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $614.73 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00229047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012423 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,321.37 or 0.03995835 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00053739 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 4,882,621,746 coins and its circulating supply is 2,589,195,926 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

