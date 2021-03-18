Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANCUF. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of ANCUF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.07. 43,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $37.06.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

