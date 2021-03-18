Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.88

Shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $10.95. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 46,608 shares changing hands.

ALIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,603 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.22% of Alimera Sciences worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

