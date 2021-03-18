All Sports 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.01 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $35.22 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, All Sports has traded up 361.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.85 or 0.00634284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00070408 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025000 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00034039 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

SOC is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.