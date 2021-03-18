All Sports Market Cap Hits $35.53 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One All Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. All Sports has a market capitalization of $35.53 million and $12.46 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, All Sports has traded up 97.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00051532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.31 or 0.00630536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00068351 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00025055 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00034026 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.