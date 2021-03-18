Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CEO Sells $2,422,800.00 in Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CEO Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $2,422,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $2,455,600.00.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $122.49 on Thursday. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.89 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.56.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Allakos by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,718,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

