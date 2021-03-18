Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CEO Sells $2,455,600.00 in Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CEO Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $2,455,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allakos alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $2,422,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $122.49 on Thursday. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.89 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allakos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allakos by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Allakos by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Allakos by 6.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLK. SVB Leerink started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Allakos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.