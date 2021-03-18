Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of Alleghany worth $93,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y stock opened at $648.55 on Thursday. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $663.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -137.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Y has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

