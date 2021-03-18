Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.30). Allegiant Travel posted earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 158%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $18.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.18.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.68. 183,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

