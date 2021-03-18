Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 620,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,599,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 153,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

