Alliance Global Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 54.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

GTBIF opened at $35.63 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

