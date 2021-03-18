Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of HomeStreet worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 9.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,530.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of HMST opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

