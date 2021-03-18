Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,739,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,235,292 shares of company stock worth $185,181,712 over the last quarter.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $104.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.68. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

