Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,651 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Chewy by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. UBS Group downgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of -189.58 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,037,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,039,402.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,660 shares of company stock worth $35,459,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

