Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Community Health Systems worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $13.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

