Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.90

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 100235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allianz presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $37.32 billion for the quarter.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

