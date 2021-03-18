Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.47% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 498.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.35%.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

