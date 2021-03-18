Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.61

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.61 and traded as high as C$41.92. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$41.38, with a volume of 162,431 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AP.UN. CIBC upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$42.25 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.61. The stock has a market cap of C$5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,298.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

