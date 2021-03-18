AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Down 5.4%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $26.28. 795,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 311,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.

In other AlloVir news, Director Juan Vera sold 32,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,267,835.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392,194 shares in the company, valued at $92,314,766.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $6,268,062.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,977. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the third quarter worth about $32,219,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,167,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 8,394.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 899,701 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,942,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

