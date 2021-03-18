AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $375,021.27

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $375,021.27 and $291.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00051961 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

