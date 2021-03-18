Allstate Corp Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 521.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,452 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $58.25. 993,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,036,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $246.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

