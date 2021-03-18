Allstate Corp Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allstate Corp grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $99,454,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737,344 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,614,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,249,000 after purchasing an additional 689,981 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,350,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,493,000 after purchasing an additional 674,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.64. 245,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,592,025. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $205.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

