Allstate Corp Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allstate Corp lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.91. 120,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,425,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.85 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average is $142.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $161,164,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,280,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,982,433 shares of company stock valued at $852,628,794 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.01.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

