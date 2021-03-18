Allstate Corp Has $13.23 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allstate Corp reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,746 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.4% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $25.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $676.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,626,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $753.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.93. The company has a market capitalization of $649.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,409.26, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,413 shares of company stock worth $56,506,580. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.