Allstate Corp Has $14.24 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.4% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 740,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 278,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,347 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,531 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $26.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,064.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,959. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,047.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,765.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

