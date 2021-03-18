Allstate Corp Has $2.56 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after buying an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Prologis by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after buying an additional 329,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000,000 after buying an additional 250,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,709,000 after buying an additional 192,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,849. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.16 and a 200 day moving average of $101.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

