Allstate Corp Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Allstate Corp decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,174 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $138,225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,701,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $199,370,000 after purchasing an additional 895,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,131,840,000 after buying an additional 746,294 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.66. 87,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,659. The company has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

