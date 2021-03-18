Allstate Corp Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.15. The company had a trading volume of 85,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.56 and its 200 day moving average is $164.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

