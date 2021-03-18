Allstate Corp Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.2% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 332,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 315.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,671,970. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

