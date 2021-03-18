Allstate Corp Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allstate Corp lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after buying an additional 196,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after buying an additional 496,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $893,899,000 after buying an additional 146,686 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.97. 42,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,610. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.38 and a 200 day moving average of $202.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $144.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

