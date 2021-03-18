Allstate Corp Purchases 1,531 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.63. 86,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,367. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.71. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

