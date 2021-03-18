Allstate Corp Purchases 2,011 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Allstate Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.58. 1,399,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,117,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.