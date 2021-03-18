Allstate Corp Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.07. 119,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,713. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

