Allstate Corp Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 538.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,036 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,445,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

MS stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.53. The stock had a trading volume of 523,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,848,575. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

