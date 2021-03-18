Allstate Corp Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Allstate Corp reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 597,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after acquiring an additional 147,931 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in PayPal by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 223,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $8.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.25. 234,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,155,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $284.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.