Allstate Corp Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after acquiring an additional 412,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,605. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.24. The firm has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

