Allstate Corp Sells 1,258 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Allstate Corp reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.19, for a total transaction of $417,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,925 shares of company stock valued at $44,390,918 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $480.21. The company had a trading volume of 68,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $196.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.