Allstate Corp Sells 3,115 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Allstate Corp decreased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $4,617,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAL traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.43. 10,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,406. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

