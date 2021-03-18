Allstate Corp Sells 3,965 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,433. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.