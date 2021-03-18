Allstate Corp Sells 686 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after buying an additional 166,207 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded down $11.13 on Thursday, hitting $513.31. 126,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,959,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $537.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.79. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.00 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.27.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

