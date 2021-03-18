Allstate Corp Sells 922 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Allstate Corp lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $666,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,091,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $346.92. 29,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,156. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.23.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.