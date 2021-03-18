Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,416,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

GOOG stock traded down $26.77 on Thursday, hitting $2,064.31. 33,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,959. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,047.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,765.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,347 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,531. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.