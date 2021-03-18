Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69,613 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.09% of Alphabet worth $1,063,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $22.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,068.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,959. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,047.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,765.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,347 shares of company stock worth $14,442,531 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.